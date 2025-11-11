Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens Ties with Botswana & Angola

President Droupadi Murmu visited Botswana on her two-nation African tour to enhance bilateral relations and finalize a cheetah translocation agreement. The visit also featured trade discussions, cultural exchanges, and a historic address to Botswana's National Assembly, highlighting strengthened ties between India and Botswana.

Updated: 11-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Botswana on Tuesday, marking the final leg of her significant two-nation African tour, targeting the enhancement of bilateral relations and culminating in the establishment of a cheetah translocation agreement to India.

Upon arrival at Gaborone's Sir Seretse Khama International Airport from Angola's Luanda, President Murmu was received with ceremonial honors, including a 21-gun salute by her counterpart, President Duma Gideon Boko. The occasion also featured a traditional dance performance.

President Murmu's landmark visit, a first for an Indian head of state, will encompass delegation-level talks with President Boko aimed at boosting cooperation. In addition, Murmu will address Botswana's National Assembly and attend an event commemorating the symbolic transfer of eight cheetahs to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

