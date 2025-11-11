President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens Ties with Botswana & Angola

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Botswana on Tuesday, marking the final leg of her significant two-nation African tour, targeting the enhancement of bilateral relations and culminating in the establishment of a cheetah translocation agreement to India.

Upon arrival at Gaborone's Sir Seretse Khama International Airport from Angola's Luanda, President Murmu was received with ceremonial honors, including a 21-gun salute by her counterpart, President Duma Gideon Boko. The occasion also featured a traditional dance performance.

President Murmu's landmark visit, a first for an Indian head of state, will encompass delegation-level talks with President Boko aimed at boosting cooperation. In addition, Murmu will address Botswana's National Assembly and attend an event commemorating the symbolic transfer of eight cheetahs to India.

