Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: Grassroots Power Surge

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reaffirmed Shiv Sena's unwavering support for its grassroots workers.

A significant number of leaders and activists from political parties, social organizations, and diverse communities formally aligned with the party at Shinde's Mumbai residence, Muktagiri.

New members included ex-NCP MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao and representatives from the Koli community and various Maharashtra regions.

Shinde stated, "Shiv Sena is a workers' party where performance is respected. The party remains focused on the welfare of ordinary people and marginalized groups."

He highlighted the influx of thousands of workers throughout the state, indicating increasing public confidence in Shiv Sena's ideology.

Shinde remarked on the prioritization of development in areas like Koliwada, ensuring robust support for all new associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)