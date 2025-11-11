Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: Grassroots Power Surge

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserts Shiv Sena's commitment to grassroots workers. Influential figures from various regions join the party, signaling a rising trust in its leadership. Shinde emphasizes the party's dedication to common people's welfare and regional development, vowing support for new members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reaffirmed Shiv Sena's unwavering support for its grassroots workers.

A significant number of leaders and activists from political parties, social organizations, and diverse communities formally aligned with the party at Shinde's Mumbai residence, Muktagiri.

New members included ex-NCP MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao and representatives from the Koli community and various Maharashtra regions.

Shinde stated, "Shiv Sena is a workers' party where performance is respected. The party remains focused on the welfare of ordinary people and marginalized groups."

He highlighted the influx of thousands of workers throughout the state, indicating increasing public confidence in Shiv Sena's ideology.

Shinde remarked on the prioritization of development in areas like Koliwada, ensuring robust support for all new associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

