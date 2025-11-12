California's Green Ambitions: Newsom Challenges Trump at COP30
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticizes President Trump's climate policies at the COP30 summit in Brazil. He emphasizes California's commitment to green technology and calls climate change a nonpartisan issue. Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, highlights California's economic influence and appeals for global cooperation on climate action.
California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's environmental policies at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil. Newsom assured attendees that California is committed to leading the green technology sector, despite federal rollbacks.
Addressing participants alongside Germany's vice minister and other state officials, Newsom criticized the Trump administration's shift away from clean energy, warning that China could dominate the emerging industry. The Governor, known for his political rivalry with Trump, emphasized climate change as a bipartisan issue, recalling Republican support from past presidents Reagan and Nixon.
In Sao Paulo, Newsom described the U.S. leadership gap in climate action as "jaw-dropping" and highlighted California's renewable energy accomplishments. He called on international cooperation to combat climate challenges, positioning California as a major economic force capable of influencing global policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
