Europe Secures Silicon: Nexperia Conflict Spurs Action

The Netherlands and the European Commission are focused on ensuring a stable semiconductor supply chain in light of recent tensions between China and Nexperia. Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans discussed with European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic the need for rapid restoration, emphasizing collaboration with international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In the wake of tensions with China over chipmaker Nexperia, the Netherlands and the European Commission are taking decisive steps to secure semiconductor supply chains. Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans confirmed discussions with European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic aimed at swiftly restoring stability.

Karremans emphasized their commitment to working closely with European and international partners to ensure supply chains are restored as quickly as possible amidst the ongoing dispute.

The talks highlight the strategic importance of semiconductors to the European economy and underline a unified approach to safeguarding this critical sector.

