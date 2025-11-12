Sergio Gor: Strengthening US-India Relations
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is looking forward to his new role, expressing gratitude to President Trump for the opportunity. Gor, sworn in by Vice President Vance, is committed to enhancing the US-India partnership and trade ties. His nomination was confirmed by the Senate in October.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:55 IST
Sergio Gor, newly appointed as the US Ambassador to India, expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming role in New Delhi while thanking President Donald Trump for the prestigious opportunity during his oath-taking ceremony.
Gor, age 38, took the oath of office with Vice President J D Vance officiating in the presence of senior officials including President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Upon his nomination's confirmation, Gor has placed emphasis on strengthening US-India ties, seeing India as a crucial strategic partner pivotal to regional dynamics and a significant counterbalance to China's economic influence.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Groundbreaking Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind Begins in New Delhi
India Art Fair 2024: Global Creativity Takes Root in New Delhi
Sheikh Hasina Condemns New Delhi Terror Attack
India and Angola: Forging a Gender-Inclusive and Strategic Partnership
Security Tightens Across Maharashtra after New Delhi Car Explosion