Ron Dermer Resigns: A Decade of Strategic Service

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, has resigned. Dermer, who was pivotal in key negotiations during the Gaza conflict and a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concluded his tenure that began in late 2022.

In a resignation letter to Netanyahu, Dermer cited promises to his family as a reason for stepping down, having already extended his term twice to address significant issues such as Iran's military nuclear threat and Gaza's ceasefire.

Dermer's diplomatic service included years as ambassador to Washington, where he became a contentious figure for his ties with the Republicans. Despite this, he has been a fundamental figure in Israel's strategic affairs, serving and advising through key geopolitical challenges.

