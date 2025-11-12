Left Menu

Ron Dermer Resigns: A Decade of Strategic Service

Ron Dermer, Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, steps down after a noteworthy tenure. Known for his key role in Gaza negotiations and close ties with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Dermer made the decision to resign this week, concluding his service, which began after years as Israel's ambassador to Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:30 IST
Ron Dermer Resigns: A Decade of Strategic Service

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, has resigned. Dermer, who was pivotal in key negotiations during the Gaza conflict and a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concluded his tenure that began in late 2022.

In a resignation letter to Netanyahu, Dermer cited promises to his family as a reason for stepping down, having already extended his term twice to address significant issues such as Iran's military nuclear threat and Gaza's ceasefire.

Dermer's diplomatic service included years as ambassador to Washington, where he became a contentious figure for his ties with the Republicans. Despite this, he has been a fundamental figure in Israel's strategic affairs, serving and advising through key geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

 South Africa
2
Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

 Global
3
AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

 Global
4
Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025