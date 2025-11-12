Amid Boycotts and Violence: Iraq's Pivotal Parliamentary Election
Iraq's recent parliamentary elections were marked by tight security and a significant boycott from a major political bloc. Voter turnout was low, with only 21.4 million of the 32 million eligible voters registering. The polls saw increased tensions, particularly in Sadr City and Kirkuk, influencing the overall election atmosphere.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq held its parliamentary elections under intense security and significant tensions. The polls were overshadowed by a massive boycott from the Sadrist Movement, an influential political faction led by Muqtada al-Sadr, which dramatically affected voter turnout.
Ahead of voting, Iraq saw incidents of violence, particularly in the city of Kirkuk, where a clash resulted in the deaths of two police officers. Voter turnout was notably low, with only 21.4 million out of the 32 million eligible voters registering and engaging in the election process.
The election landscape has been shaped by regional tensions and U.S. pressure to limit Iran's influence, further complicating the political scenario. Despite the low turnout and obstacles, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani emphasized the elections as a reaffirmation of the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- election
- parliamentary
- security
- boycott
- voter turnout
- Muqtada al-Sadr
- Sadr City
- Kirkuk
- tensions
ALSO READ
Bihar Exit Polls: NDA Gains Momentum Amidst Voter Turnout Surge
Bihar Assembly Elections: Successful Conclusion with Record Voter Turnout in Second Phase
Historic Female Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
High Voter Turnout Marks By-elections Across Eight Constituencies
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll