Amid Boycotts and Violence: Iraq's Pivotal Parliamentary Election

Iraq's recent parliamentary elections were marked by tight security and a significant boycott from a major political bloc. Voter turnout was low, with only 21.4 million of the 32 million eligible voters registering. The polls saw increased tensions, particularly in Sadr City and Kirkuk, influencing the overall election atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq held its parliamentary elections under intense security and significant tensions. The polls were overshadowed by a massive boycott from the Sadrist Movement, an influential political faction led by Muqtada al-Sadr, which dramatically affected voter turnout.

Ahead of voting, Iraq saw incidents of violence, particularly in the city of Kirkuk, where a clash resulted in the deaths of two police officers. Voter turnout was notably low, with only 21.4 million out of the 32 million eligible voters registering and engaging in the election process.

The election landscape has been shaped by regional tensions and U.S. pressure to limit Iran's influence, further complicating the political scenario. Despite the low turnout and obstacles, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani emphasized the elections as a reaffirmation of the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

