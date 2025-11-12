Turmoil in Arctic Policy: Departure of Influential Native Official Sparks Debate

Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho, a key figure in U.S. Arctic research policy, has left her position quietly, sources reveal. Her departure marks another sign of challenges in the Arctic policymaking realm, especially since former President Trump took office, shifting priorities away from climate research.

Cravalho, appointed by President Biden, was reportedly dismissed as the current administration concentrates on military and energy concerns in the Arctic, including attempts to assert control in Greenland and access critical mineral deposits. The timing raises questions about connections to controversial contracts involving Alaska Native corporations.

As an executive in NANA Regional Corporation, Cravalho's role was complex, with the corporation benefiting from federal contracts despite concerns from some shareholders. The lack of comment from involved parties emphasizes the ongoing uncertainty in Arctic research and indigenous community dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)