Historic Visit: Thai Monarch Strengthens Ties with China

When King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrives in Beijing, he will make history as the first reigning Thai monarch to visit China, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations. Historically, Thailand has employed royal visits as strategic foreign policy tools.

This move comes as China solidifies its role as Thailand's largest import market and a key player in its tourism and automotive sectors. The king's visit underscores decades-long relations that started in 1975, and represent the strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Despite the current official mourning period following the death of the king's mother, the visit exemplifies the significance of Thailand's relationship with China. It also reflects China's growing influence in Southeast Asia and their efforts to balance this power with other global relations.