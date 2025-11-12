Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Parliament Pushes Forward Anti-LGBT Propaganda Law

Kazakhstan's parliament has passed a law banning 'LGBT propaganda' in media and online, imposing fines and jail for repeat offenders. The bill's approval reflects President Tokayev's emphasis on 'traditional values.' Rights groups criticize the move, citing potential human rights violations.

12-11-2025
Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament has moved forward with a contentious law targeting what it calls 'LGBT propaganda.' The legislation, passed on Wednesday, includes provisions for fines and up to 10 days of imprisonment for repeat violations. Echoing similar laws in Russia, Georgia, and Hungary, the bill now awaits the senate's approval, where it is expected to pass.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whose endorsement is crucial for the bill to become law, has emphasized the importance of preserving 'traditional values.' Tokayev-aligned lawmakers in parliament gave unanimous backing to the legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to these principles.

Human rights advocates have expressed concern over the bill's potential impact. The International Partnership for Human Rights, based in Belgium, argues that the law would flagrantly breach Kazakhstan's international human rights obligations. Despite legalizing homosexuality in the 1990s, Kazakhstan remains a conservative nation with deep-seated traditional views.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

