Kazakhstan's Parliament Pushes Forward Anti-LGBT Propaganda Law

Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament has moved forward with a contentious law targeting what it calls 'LGBT propaganda.' The legislation, passed on Wednesday, includes provisions for fines and up to 10 days of imprisonment for repeat violations. Echoing similar laws in Russia, Georgia, and Hungary, the bill now awaits the senate's approval, where it is expected to pass.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whose endorsement is crucial for the bill to become law, has emphasized the importance of preserving 'traditional values.' Tokayev-aligned lawmakers in parliament gave unanimous backing to the legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to these principles.

Human rights advocates have expressed concern over the bill's potential impact. The International Partnership for Human Rights, based in Belgium, argues that the law would flagrantly breach Kazakhstan's international human rights obligations. Despite legalizing homosexuality in the 1990s, Kazakhstan remains a conservative nation with deep-seated traditional views.