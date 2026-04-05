Raghav Chadha's Parliamentary Comeback: AAP Leader Fights Back

In response to criticism over his effectiveness in raising Punjab's concerns in Parliament, Raghav Chadha, a sidelined leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), released a video on Sunday highlighting his interventions on state issues.

The Rajya Sabha MP for Punjab emphasized his commitment to crucial topics, such as groundwater depletion, and invoked revolutionary figure Bhagat Singh, portraying the video as a 'small trailer.' Asserting a planned political return, Chadha stated, 'Picture abhi baaki hai.'

Chadha criticized what he alleged as a coordinated campaign against him after his removal from the deputy leader post in the Rajya Sabha. Despite the AAP's silence on his video, Chadha accused party leaders of spreading 'lies' and vowed to continue championing public issues, despite the friction with party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)