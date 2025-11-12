Tragedy at Red Fort: Prime Minister Modi's Hospital Visit to Blast Survivors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital to meet survivors of Monday's Red Fort blast. The explosion claimed 12 lives. Modi interacted with the injured and received updates from officials and doctors. Heavy security was present at the hospital, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting earlier.
- Country:
- India
A devastating blast near Red Fort earlier this week prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday. The tragic explosion occurred near a slow-moving vehicle close to the Red Fort traffic signal, resulting in the death of 12 individuals and injuring several others.
Upon his return from Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi headed directly to the hospital to personally meet with the survivors. He engaged with the injured patients, conveying his wishes for their swift recovery and gathered updates from medical officials about their treatment progress.
The hospital was under tight security during the Prime Minister's visit. Prior to Modi's arrival, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the hospital, offering his support and care to the victims of the blast.
