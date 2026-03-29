Tragedy Strikes: Air Conditioning Unit Explosion Claims Three Lives in Maharashtra
Three individuals died from injuries sustained in an air conditioning unit explosion at Vistar Metal Industries in Palghar, Maharashtra. The incident occurred during maintenance work and has led to investigations into whether safety protocols were adhered to. A contractor faces charges for negligence.
- Country:
- India
Three people have unfortunately died following an explosion in an air conditioning unit at Vistar Metal Industries in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident took place during maintenance activities on Saturday.
The deceased individuals, identified as Mohammad Ali Ansari, Akhilesh Kumar Motilal Jaiswal, and Kisan Bhiwa Nikam, were working on-site when the blast occurred. Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Chief, confirmed the fatalities while they were under treatment.
A contractor responsible for deploying the workers is facing charges of negligence. Authorities, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer S Maher, are investigating whether safety protocols were observed. Currently, no arrests have been made as Wada police continue to investigate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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