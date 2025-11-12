Left Menu

Labour Leadership Turmoil: Streeting Denies Coup Plans, Starmer's Position Weakens

British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed claims of plotting against Prime Minister Keir Starmer amid Labour's declining popularity. Speculation arose following fears of a coup post-budget. Starmer's leadership faces challenges from within the party and from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party. Market concerns affected British bonds and currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British health minister Wes Streeting has refuted allegations suggesting he plans to overthrow Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The speculation emerged after unnamed allies of the prime minister expressed concern about a possible coup post-budget, citing fears of leadership challenge.

Streeting, along with interior minister Shabana Mahmood, has been named as potential replacements for Starmer. However, Streeting emphasized on BBC Radio that the briefing was 'categorically untrue' and stated he continues to back Starmer's leadership. Meanwhile, British government bonds and the pound experienced dips, reflecting investor unease over Starmer's position.

The Labour Party's standing has been dented by tax increases and unsuccessful welfare reforms, amplified by the looming budget on November 26. Although opinion polls show Starmer as one of the least popular prime ministers, any leadership challenge remains difficult due to the requirement of support from 20% of Labour lawmakers.

