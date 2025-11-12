Left Menu

Labour's Dilemma: Leadership Rumors Amid Falling Polls

Rumors of a leadership challenge against UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stemming from Labour's poor poll standings, are causing unrest within the party. Health Secretary Wes Streeting dismisses the speculation, while Labour faces upcoming challenges, including potential tax hikes. Unemployment is rising, adding to economic difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:51 IST
Labour's Dilemma: Leadership Rumors Amid Falling Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In response to swirling rumors of a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly dismissed the claims as 'self-defeating and self-destructive' during a broadcast on Sky News. Speculation arose amidst Labour's declining poll performance just 18 months after sweeping election success.

Labour's struggles are compounded by looming challenges, such as the anticipated budget statement on November 26, suggesting tax hikes which could breach election pledges. Although Labour surpasses the main opposition Conservatives in polls, it lags behind the right-wing Reform UK led by Nigel Farage.

Economic difficulties persist, with unemployment increasing and inflation remaining high, complicating Starmer's efforts to fulfill economic promises. Under Labour rules, a leadership bid requires backing from 20% of MPs, while political precedent allows for a leadership change without precipitating an early election.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Forge Ahead with New Roadmap

 Canada
2
Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Spain and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductio...

 India
4
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025