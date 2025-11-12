Labour's Dilemma: Leadership Rumors Amid Falling Polls

In response to swirling rumors of a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly dismissed the claims as 'self-defeating and self-destructive' during a broadcast on Sky News. Speculation arose amidst Labour's declining poll performance just 18 months after sweeping election success.

Labour's struggles are compounded by looming challenges, such as the anticipated budget statement on November 26, suggesting tax hikes which could breach election pledges. Although Labour surpasses the main opposition Conservatives in polls, it lags behind the right-wing Reform UK led by Nigel Farage.

Economic difficulties persist, with unemployment increasing and inflation remaining high, complicating Starmer's efforts to fulfill economic promises. Under Labour rules, a leadership bid requires backing from 20% of MPs, while political precedent allows for a leadership change without precipitating an early election.