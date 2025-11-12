Pressure Mounts on Amit Shah After Red Fort Blast
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take moral responsibility for the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Highlighting a serious security lapse, Venugopal cited past precedents of ministers resigning after such incidents. The blast resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah faces increased scrutiny after a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in 12 fatalities and over 20 injuries.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has demanded that Shah take moral responsibility and resign, citing a significant security oversight. He drew parallels to previous instances where ministers have stepped down following security failures.
The explosion occurred shortly after authorities dismantled a suspected terror module, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Eight individuals, including three doctors from Al-Falah University, were apprehended, and substantial quantities of explosives were seized.