Pressure Mounts on Amit Shah After Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah faces increased scrutiny after a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in 12 fatalities and over 20 injuries.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has demanded that Shah take moral responsibility and resign, citing a significant security oversight. He drew parallels to previous instances where ministers have stepped down following security failures.

The explosion occurred shortly after authorities dismantled a suspected terror module, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Eight individuals, including three doctors from Al-Falah University, were apprehended, and substantial quantities of explosives were seized.