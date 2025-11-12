Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan Win
Amidst disbelief over exit poll predictions favoring the NDA, Congress asserts optimism over Mahagathbandhan's potential win in Bihar elections. Citing inconsistencies in exit polls and controversial electoral processes, Congress criticizes the Election Commission and anticipates widespread protests against efforts to compromise election integrity in India.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising twist to Bihar's political narrative, Congress expressed skepticism over recent exit poll results predicting an NDA victory, asserting instead that the winds might favor the Mahagathbandhan coalition. Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal voiced doubts about these predictions on Wednesday, drawing on field reports from Congress workers across the state.
According to Venugopal, Congress workers, who have been closely monitoring the polls for months, suggest a different outcome, challenging the exit poll forecasts that have historically missed the mark, as evidenced by their erroneous predictions of a Congress landslide in Haryana.
Adding to the tension, Venugopal criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of compromising electoral integrity by removing millions of voters and delaying poll counts. As Bihar awaits results, Congress prepares to confront what it deems attempts to 'sabotage' electoral transparency with nationwide protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet
Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action
Actor Prakash Raj's Surprising Connection to Online Betting Scandal
Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change
Ukraine Uncovers $100 Million Energy Corruption Scandal Amid Wartime Tensions