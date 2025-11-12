Senegal's Leadership Rift: A Challenge Amid IMF Negotiations

Senegal witnesses growing internal tensions within its political landscape as President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko clash over leadership roles within the ruling coalition. This discord emerges amidst protracted discussions with the International Monetary Fund over a stalled $1.8 billion financial aid package.

The disagreement between Faye and Sonko, hailing from the same party, threatens to delay crucial IMF negotiations. As a result, Senegal's international bonds have declined sharply, reflecting mounting concerns over the country's debt restructuring options. Fund officials have reiterated that any decision on restructuring rests with the Senegalese government.

In response to the ongoing tensions, President Faye has appointed former Prime Minister Aminata Toure to lead the coalition, despite opposition from the ruling Pastef party, led by Sonko. The party maintains its support for Aissatou Mbodj, signaling a continued divide within Senegal's political ranks.

