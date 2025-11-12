Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of a strong and independent BBC amidst a crisis involving high-profile resignations and accusations of bias. While he advocated for high standards and accountability, he expressed support for the BBC's role against disinformation, despite threats of legal action from U.S. President Trump.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the need for a resilient and impartial BBC on Wednesday amidst rising concerns over disinformation. His comments followed the resignations of the broadcaster's senior figures, including its director general and head of news, amid allegations of bias.
In a parliamentary session, Starmer addressed the looming $1 billion legal threat from U.S. President Donald Trump directed at the BBC. The crisis has catalyzed discussions regarding the broadcaster's role and accountability in the digital age. Starmer has maintained a cooperative rapport with Trump, despite the tension.
"I am a proponent of a strong, independent BBC," stated Starmer, pointing to opposition members. He reiterated the broadcaster's obligation to maintain the highest standards and rectify errors promptly. Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the BBC's journalistic integrity and autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
