Blast Near Red Fort Raises Concerns Over India's Security Measures

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the central government following a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, claiming the incident revealed serious flaws in national security measures and intelligence operations.

The explosion, which occurred near a traffic signal on Monday and claimed 12 lives, has raised questions about the government's ability to prevent such attacks, with Baghel citing other incidents, including those in Pahalgam and Chandni Chowk, as examples of similar failures.

In addition to criticizing the current focus of security agencies, Baghel expressed concerns about the potential land and mineral resource grabs in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region following the decline of Naxal activity, calling on the government to address these growing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)