Blast Near Red Fort Raises Concerns Over India's Security Measures
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the central government's security failure after a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which exposed lapses in intelligence and security. He also raised concerns about land and mineral resource grabbing in Bastar with the decline of Naxalism.
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the central government following a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, claiming the incident revealed serious flaws in national security measures and intelligence operations.
The explosion, which occurred near a traffic signal on Monday and claimed 12 lives, has raised questions about the government's ability to prevent such attacks, with Baghel citing other incidents, including those in Pahalgam and Chandni Chowk, as examples of similar failures.
In addition to criticizing the current focus of security agencies, Baghel expressed concerns about the potential land and mineral resource grabs in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region following the decline of Naxal activity, calling on the government to address these growing issues.
