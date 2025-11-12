Left Menu

Blast Near Red Fort Raises Concerns Over India's Security Measures

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the central government's security failure after a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which exposed lapses in intelligence and security. He also raised concerns about land and mineral resource grabbing in Bastar with the decline of Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:04 IST
Blast Near Red Fort Raises Concerns Over India's Security Measures
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the central government following a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, claiming the incident revealed serious flaws in national security measures and intelligence operations.

The explosion, which occurred near a traffic signal on Monday and claimed 12 lives, has raised questions about the government's ability to prevent such attacks, with Baghel citing other incidents, including those in Pahalgam and Chandni Chowk, as examples of similar failures.

In addition to criticizing the current focus of security agencies, Baghel expressed concerns about the potential land and mineral resource grabs in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region following the decline of Naxal activity, calling on the government to address these growing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

 India
2
Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

 India
3
Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025