Pakistan Expands Army Chief's Powers, Curtails Supreme Court

Pakistan's parliament has passed a constitutional amendment granting the army chief expanded powers while limiting the Supreme Court's remit. Army chief Asim Munir will hold the new title of Chief of Defence Forces, overseeing all military branches. Post-term, he retains rank and gains lifelong legal immunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:22 IST
In a controversial decision, Pakistan's parliament has approved a constitutional amendment that significantly increases the powers of the military leadership while restricting the judiciary's authority. Critics argue this move endangers democratic principles.

The newly amended law promotes Army Chief Asim Munir to the post of Chief of Defence Forces, a position that consolidates command over Pakistan's army, navy, and air force. This expansion of power comes with a lifelong guarantee of legal immunity once General Munir's term concludes.

Observers express concern that these changes may tilt the balance of power disproportionately in favor of the military, at the expense of judicial independence.

