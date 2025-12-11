Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe on Tribal Man's Death, Grants Interim Relief to Activist
The Supreme Court instructed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of a tribal man, Nilesh Adivasi, and granted interim protection from arrest to political activist Govind Singh Rajput. The court aims for a neutral and comprehensive investigation into the case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh DGP to form a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a 27-year-old tribal man and provided interim protection from arrest to political activist Govind Singh Rajput associated with the case.
In its decision, the bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, directed that the SIT must be assembled within two days. It should include two non-native SSP-level officers and one woman Deputy SP to ensure impartiality. The bench mandated a swift and thorough investigation into all aspects of tribal man Nilesh Adivasi's death, aiming for completion within a month.
The Supreme Court's directive follows the controversial dismissal of Rajput's anticipatory bail by the Jabalpur High Court. Accusations against Rajput include abetment of Adivasi's alleged suicide. The bench further emphasized the importance of witness protection, especially for those from tribal backgrounds, and called for unbiased legal proceedings.
