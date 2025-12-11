Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe in Tribal Man's Controversial Death

The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Nilesh Adivasi, a 27-year-old tribal man from Madhya Pradesh. This directive came on Thursday and included interim protection from arrest for political activist Govind Singh Rajput involved in the case.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi's bench instructed the state's Director General of Police to assemble the three-member SIT, due to conflicting accounts from the family about Adivasi's death. Article 142 of the Constitution was invoked to ensure a fair investigation beyond local police capabilities.

The Supreme Court emphasized swift action, specifying criteria for the involvement of police officers without state ties, including the necessity of witness protection for Adivasi's widow. No coercive steps are to be taken against the deceased's family, allowing cooperation with the probe intended to avoid evidence tampering.

