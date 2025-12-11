Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe in Tribal Man's Controversial Death
The Supreme Court has mandated a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of Nilesh Adivasi, a 27-year-old tribal man in Madhya Pradesh. Interim protection from arrest was given to Govind Singh Rajput, a political activist, amid contradictory family accounts and an ongoing legal case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Nilesh Adivasi, a 27-year-old tribal man from Madhya Pradesh. This directive came on Thursday and included interim protection from arrest for political activist Govind Singh Rajput involved in the case.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi's bench instructed the state's Director General of Police to assemble the three-member SIT, due to conflicting accounts from the family about Adivasi's death. Article 142 of the Constitution was invoked to ensure a fair investigation beyond local police capabilities.
The Supreme Court emphasized swift action, specifying criteria for the involvement of police officers without state ties, including the necessity of witness protection for Adivasi's widow. No coercive steps are to be taken against the deceased's family, allowing cooperation with the probe intended to avoid evidence tampering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guwahati Fire: Multisectoral Response and Investigation
Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Thailand Detains Brothers Amid Fire Investigation
Dowry Death Tragedy: Young Bride's Death Sparks Investigation
Gupta's Arrest, An investigation into Goa Nightclub Tragedy
Maharashtra's Mega Drug Bust: Investigations Underway