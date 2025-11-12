Left Menu

BBC Faces Turmoil Amid Trump Lawsuit Threat Over Documentary Missteps

The BBC is embroiled in a major crisis after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a $1 billion lawsuit over claims of misrepresentation in a documentary. The issue has led to high-profile resignations and mounting criticism over the broadcaster’s standards and alleged bias.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is facing an unprecedented crisis following threats of a $1 billion lawsuit from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accuses the broadcaster of misrepresenting his speech in a controversial documentary.

The accusations have resulted in the resignations of both the director general and head of news, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insists on the importance of the BBC maintaining its high standards amidst growing public scrutiny.

Trump demands a retraction and apology from the BBC, claiming its portrayal has caused him significant reputational and financial harm, urging the broadcaster to act before Friday or face legal action.

