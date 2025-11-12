BBC Faces Turmoil Amid Trump Lawsuit Threat Over Documentary Missteps

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is facing an unprecedented crisis following threats of a $1 billion lawsuit from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accuses the broadcaster of misrepresenting his speech in a controversial documentary.

The accusations have resulted in the resignations of both the director general and head of news, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insists on the importance of the BBC maintaining its high standards amidst growing public scrutiny.

Trump demands a retraction and apology from the BBC, claiming its portrayal has caused him significant reputational and financial harm, urging the broadcaster to act before Friday or face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)