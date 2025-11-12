Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusionment

The coalition led by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reportedly claimed victory in Iraq's parliamentary elections, according to electoral commission insiders who spoke to Reuters.

While Sudani pursued a second term and depicted himself as a reformative leader, young voters largely perceived the elections as a mere distribution of Iraq's oil wealth among established parties.

The intricate process of coalition-building in Iraq's 329-member parliament means that no single party can govern solo, often resulting in months-long negotiations. The electoral commission reported a turnout of 56.11% for the poll.

