Iraqi Elections: Sudani's Coalition Emerges Victorious Amid Voter Disillusionment

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's coalition secured victory in Iraq's parliamentary election. Despite efforts to position himself as a reformist, many young voters remain skeptical, viewing the elections as a division of oil wealth. Coalition-building remains essential, with processes potentially extending over several months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:22 IST
The coalition led by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reportedly claimed victory in Iraq's parliamentary elections, according to electoral commission insiders who spoke to Reuters.

While Sudani pursued a second term and depicted himself as a reformative leader, young voters largely perceived the elections as a mere distribution of Iraq's oil wealth among established parties.

The intricate process of coalition-building in Iraq's 329-member parliament means that no single party can govern solo, often resulting in months-long negotiations. The electoral commission reported a turnout of 56.11% for the poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

