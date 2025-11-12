U.S. Congress Moves to End Historic Government Shutdown

The U.S. Congress is on the brink of approving a pivotal deal to end the longest government shutdown in American history, triggered on October 1 by the expiration of funding. This agreement temporarily restores government funding at existing levels through January 30, allowing lawmakers time to finalize spending legislation for the current fiscal year, ending September 30, 2026.

Full-year funding will be provided for several key agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Furthermore, the bill prevents President Donald Trump's administration from carrying out mass layoffs of federal employees until the end of January. Approximately 300,000 federal workers have been affected by layoffs or job pressures during the shutdown.

On another front, the bill permits lawsuits against alleged privacy violations and cracks down on intoxicating "hemp" products. Additionally, it secures continued SNAP food aid and an 8% boost for WIC funding, while reinforcing financial mechanisms for affected states and enhancing security spending amidst rising political tensions.

