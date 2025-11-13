Trump Set to Sign Bill, Ending Government Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign legislation tonight that would bring an end to the current government shutdown. This announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on the matter.

Leavitt affirmed that the clean continuing resolution, set for a vote in the House of Representatives, aligns with what President Trump and Republicans have championed since the beginning of negotiations.

The President anticipates this move will conclude what he terms as the 'devastating Democrat shutdown' with his signature, potentially happening later this evening.