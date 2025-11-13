Left Menu

US-South Africa Rift Skews G20 Attendance

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States government would boycott the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the decision, arguing it undermines US influence. The boycott stems from Trump's unverified claims of anti-white violence in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:49 IST
US President Donald Trump's decision to boycott the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa has triggered criticism from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump claimed this decision was due to unverified allegations of anti-white violence in South Africa.

Ramaphosa, addressing reporters outside Parliament, called the US absence 'their loss' and emphasized that the G20 would proceed as planned, underscoring the importance of the event for global economic discussions. He argued that traditional boycott politics do not yield desired outcomes.

The G20, comprising the world's richest and developing nations, was formed to tackle global economic challenges. Trump and conservative commentators have previously accused South Africa's government of racism, while Ramaphosa's administration attributes such claims to misinformation.

