Paramount Skydance Merger Scrutinized by House Democrats

Top Democrats in the U.S. House are challenging Paramount Skydance over its recent merger with CBS's parent company. They allege the company has been uncooperative in providing documents related to the deal, which was approved after Paramount agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump.

Top Democrats on two U.S. House committees have accused Paramount Skydance of obstructing a congressional inquiry into its merger with the parent company of CBS News. The merger, valued at $8.4 billion, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Frank Pallone penned a letter to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, claiming the media giant is neglecting their oversight efforts by withholding crucial documents. The merger was finalized only after Paramount consented to a $16 million settlement in a lawsuit initiated by former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit targeted CBS concerning its broadcast of an interview with ex-Vice President Kamala Harris. As the Democratic lawmakers push for transparency, the merger's circumstances continue to attract attention on Capitol Hill.

