Paramount Skydance Merger Scrutinized by House Democrats

Top Democrats on two U.S. House committees have accused Paramount Skydance of obstructing a congressional inquiry into its merger with the parent company of CBS News. The merger, valued at $8.4 billion, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Frank Pallone penned a letter to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, claiming the media giant is neglecting their oversight efforts by withholding crucial documents. The merger was finalized only after Paramount consented to a $16 million settlement in a lawsuit initiated by former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit targeted CBS concerning its broadcast of an interview with ex-Vice President Kamala Harris. As the Democratic lawmakers push for transparency, the merger's circumstances continue to attract attention on Capitol Hill.

