Potential Fed Leadership: Kevin Hassett's Preparedness and Challenges

Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, expressed readiness to assume the role of Federal Reserve chair if chosen by President Trump. He emphasized his love for his current role and acknowledged potential Senate confirmation challenges. Hassett highlighted his Federal Reserve experience as an asset for quick adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 01:07 IST
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett expressed his confidence on Wednesday in his ability to step into the role of Federal Reserve chair, citing his experience at the U.S. central bank. However, he emphasized his contentment with his current position should President Trump choose someone else.

Speaking to the Economic Club of Washington, Hassett highlighted the uncertainty of timing for the Fed chair decision. He acknowledged the strategic challenges surrounding a potentially contentious Senate confirmation process. The announcement's timing could be crucial in avoiding prolonged confirmation battles.

Hassett, an advocate of Trump's preferred faster interest rate reductions, may face scrutiny from Senate Democrats over his stance on Fed independence. Nevertheless, he pointed to his prior experience at the Federal Reserve and existing relationships with its economists as reasons for his readiness to swiftly assume the chair position.

Latest News

