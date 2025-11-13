Adelita Grijalva: A Legacy of Progressivism

Adelita Grijalva was sworn in as a member of Congress this Wednesday, filling a seat once held by her late father. The special election win reinforces a legacy of progressivism in Arizona's political landscape.

Grijalva's delayed induction concluded when House Speaker Mike Johnson ceremoniously welcomed her into office, despite earlier resistance primarily aimed at obstructing her signature on a petition related to Epstein documents. Her arrival shifts the narrow Republican majority in the House to 220-214.

Committed to her father's principles, Grijalva embarks on her tenure championing issues such as environmental justice and tribal sovereignty, areas where her progressive voice aims to make substantial legislative impacts.