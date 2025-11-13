Left Menu

Wall Street: Dow Hits Record High Amid Tech Sell-off

Wall Street's indices were mixed, with the Dow reaching a record high but the Nasdaq declining. This volatility was spurred by investors moving away from high-value tech stocks, amid expectations of a U.S. government shutdown resolution. Some key stocks, like Goldman Sachs, performed well, while others like Amazon and Tesla fell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's indices displayed mixed results, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq experienced a decline as investors pulled back from high-valued technology stocks in anticipation of the end of the longstanding U.S. government shutdown.

The House of Representatives prepared to vote on a funding package to reverse the effects of the shutdown, aiming to restore services like food assistance and air traffic control. President Donald Trump's signing of the bill is crucial for stability, according to Bill Northey, an investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

In market activities, financial giants like Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group saw shares rise, boosting the Dow. Meanwhile, tech leaders such as Amazon and Tesla saw declines, indicating a shift in investment focus to sectors like healthcare and financial services. Trading volume remained below average, highlighting market cautiousness amid economic uncertainty.

