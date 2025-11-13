Left Menu

US-Saudi Diplomatic Deals on the Horizon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is slated to visit Washington where he’ll meet with President Trump. Key agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who feels confident about finalizing outstanding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 13-11-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:02 IST
Diplomatic buzz is growing as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gears up for his visit to Washington next week to meet with President Donald Trump. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated optimism about securing advantageous deals during this high-profile visit.

Rubio assured reporters that several agreements are on the docket to be signed, though some elements remain pending. The Secretary of State expressed confidence that these can be concluded ahead of the anticipated summit.

What's notably absent from public discussions are the intricate details of these negotiations. Rubio remained tight-lipped in providing specifics, which has only heightened intrigue and speculation surrounding the upcoming diplomatic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

