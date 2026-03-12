Trump's Controversial Stance on Iran's 2026 World Cup Participation

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns over the participation of Iran's men's national soccer team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. He suggested that attending the event, which is scheduled to take place in North America, might not be safe for the team.

Trump's remarks were shared on Truth Social, highlighting his belief that the Iranian team should reconsider their involvement for their own safety. The comments come in the wake of U.S.-led airstrikes against Iran, adding tension to international relations.

The tournament is set to occur in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with Iran previously scheduled to play in major U.S. cities like Los Angeles and Seattle.

(With inputs from agencies.)