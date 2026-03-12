Delhi Government Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Rumors

On Thursday, the Delhi government reassured citizens about the normal supply levels of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol, diesel, and piped natural gas in the capital city. Authorities appealed to the public to avoid panic buying or hoarding fuel, citing a lack of scarcity.

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized rigorous inspections are underway to counter black-marketing practices and ensure the availability of domestic LPG. Enforcement teams have been deployed to maintain a strict watch over fuel supplies, particularly preventing the diversion of LPG cylinders for unauthorized commercial use.

Meanwhile, officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) confirmed a steady supply of domestic piped natural gas, with priority allocations to domestic consumers and the transport sector. The interval for LPG refill bookings has been extended to 25 days, though refills are typically delivered in two to three days. The government encourages digital bookings to facilitate a seamless process.

(With inputs from agencies.)