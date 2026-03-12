Left Menu

Delhi Government Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Rumors

The Delhi government has confirmed the stable supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG in the city, urging residents to avoid panic buying. Inspections are being conducted to prevent hoarding and black-marketing. Authorities have revised the LPG refill booking interval and encourage digital booking to streamline the process.

On Thursday, the Delhi government reassured citizens about the normal supply levels of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol, diesel, and piped natural gas in the capital city. Authorities appealed to the public to avoid panic buying or hoarding fuel, citing a lack of scarcity.

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized rigorous inspections are underway to counter black-marketing practices and ensure the availability of domestic LPG. Enforcement teams have been deployed to maintain a strict watch over fuel supplies, particularly preventing the diversion of LPG cylinders for unauthorized commercial use.

Meanwhile, officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) confirmed a steady supply of domestic piped natural gas, with priority allocations to domestic consumers and the transport sector. The interval for LPG refill bookings has been extended to 25 days, though refills are typically delivered in two to three days. The government encourages digital bookings to facilitate a seamless process.

