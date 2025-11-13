Swift Release of US-South Korea Trade Agreement Fact Sheet Urged

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is pushing for the prompt release of a joint fact sheet with the U.S. outlining recent trade and security agreements, according to Yonhap News.

Cho requested U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ensure swift action in publishing the document during a discussion alongside G7 foreign ministers in Canada.

Rubio committed to engaging with relevant U.S. agencies to expedite the process, as reported by Yonhap.