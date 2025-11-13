Swift Release of US-South Korea Trade Agreement Fact Sheet Urged
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to expedite the release of a joint fact sheet on a trade and security agreement between their nations. Rubio promised to discuss this with involved U.S. agencies. The conversation happened at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is pushing for the prompt release of a joint fact sheet with the U.S. outlining recent trade and security agreements, according to Yonhap News.
Cho requested U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ensure swift action in publishing the document during a discussion alongside G7 foreign ministers in Canada.
Rubio committed to engaging with relevant U.S. agencies to expedite the process, as reported by Yonhap.
