Left Menu

Swift Release of US-South Korea Trade Agreement Fact Sheet Urged

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to expedite the release of a joint fact sheet on a trade and security agreement between their nations. Rubio promised to discuss this with involved U.S. agencies. The conversation happened at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:20 IST
Swift Release of US-South Korea Trade Agreement Fact Sheet Urged
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is pushing for the prompt release of a joint fact sheet with the U.S. outlining recent trade and security agreements, according to Yonhap News.

Cho requested U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ensure swift action in publishing the document during a discussion alongside G7 foreign ministers in Canada.

Rubio committed to engaging with relevant U.S. agencies to expedite the process, as reported by Yonhap.

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025