Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions
President Trump signed legislation to end the longest U.S. government shutdown, following a House vote to restore disrupted services. Though the shutdown's end alleviates immediate issues like food aid and air travel, it left lasting economic impacts and unresolved political tensions over healthcare and administration policies.
President Donald Trump has enacted legislation to conclude the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, mere hours after the House of Representatives voted to resume disrupted services, including food assistance and federal employees' pay. The legislation passed with a 222-209 vote in the Republican-led House.
Federal workers are headed back to their jobs after a 43-day hiatus, although the speed of full restoration of services remains uncertain. President Trump, during the signing, criticized Democrats and emphasized, "We can never let this happen again," underscoring ongoing partisan tensions.
The shutdown's resolution brings temporary relief to economic sectors and air travel, with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, while leaving gaps in economic data and unresolved healthcare subsidy issues. Neither political party emerged a clear victor, as a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed blame nearly evenly divided among the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
