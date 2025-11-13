Unveiling the Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Thwart Major Serial Blast Plan

Intelligence agencies have exposed a significant terror conspiracy aimed at carrying out coordinated explosive attacks across multiple Indian cities. Sources have revealed that the suspects had made modifications on vehicles, including an i20 and an EcoSport, intending their use in a wider scheme to execute serial blasts in key locations.

The investigation so far has identified eight suspects reportedly assigned to orchestrate these explosions, targeting four different cities with synchronized precision. Prominent figures in this group are linked to past terror incidents, highlighting the dangerous potential of this foiled plot.

Dr. Umar Un Nabi has emerged as a prime suspect following the recent Red Fort car blast, confirmed through DNA testing. The intricate network of accused individuals managed finances through substantial cash reserves and procured explosive materials, with plans securely coordinated over encrypted messaging apps. Police efforts continue to dismantle this terror network.

(With inputs from agencies.)