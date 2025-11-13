Left Menu

Delhi Terror Plot: Unraveling a Web of Conspiracy and Clandestine Operations

A synergized effort by the Forensic Science Laboratory and Delhi Police has unraveled a planned terror attack across multiple Indian cities, involving key suspects, including Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Umar. Explosive materials and coded diaries reveal the depth of the conspiracy, allegedly linked to an ISIS offshoot.

13-11-2025
A team of FSL and Delhi Police found a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a joint task force comprising the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police has made crucial discoveries tied to the recent Delhi blast, resulting in 12 fatalities. The team recovered a body part near the explosion site and has sent it for forensic examination to assist the ongoing probe.

Further, security agencies have uncovered explosive details from diaries belonging to the accused, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Muzammil. These diaries suggest meticulous planning for a terror attack between November 8 and 12, listing around 25 individuals primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, as part of the plot.

The investigation has unveiled a vast terror conspiracy, with evidence indicating preparations for synchronised blasts across several cities. The accused reportedly raised a substantial sum to facilitate the attacks, including procuring explosive-making materials. This development has highlighted the grave threat posed by domestic terror networks inspired by global extremist factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

