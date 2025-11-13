Delhi Terror Plot: Unraveling a Web of Conspiracy and Clandestine Operations

In a significant breakthrough, a joint task force comprising the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police has made crucial discoveries tied to the recent Delhi blast, resulting in 12 fatalities. The team recovered a body part near the explosion site and has sent it for forensic examination to assist the ongoing probe.

Further, security agencies have uncovered explosive details from diaries belonging to the accused, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Muzammil. These diaries suggest meticulous planning for a terror attack between November 8 and 12, listing around 25 individuals primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, as part of the plot.

The investigation has unveiled a vast terror conspiracy, with evidence indicating preparations for synchronised blasts across several cities. The accused reportedly raised a substantial sum to facilitate the attacks, including procuring explosive-making materials. This development has highlighted the grave threat posed by domestic terror networks inspired by global extremist factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)