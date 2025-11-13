Bangladesh's July Charter Faces Referendum Amid Political Tensions
Bangladesh is set to hold a national referendum on the July Charter for state reform, following last year's student-led uprising. The interim government's head, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed upcoming parliamentary elections. The charter aims to reshape politics but faces criticism over the lack of a legal framework.
In a significant political development, Bangladesh is preparing for a national referendum to implement the 'July Charter,' a framework designed to reform state structures in the aftermath of last year's student-led uprising. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus made the announcement, emphasizing that parliamentary elections are slated for February, promising they will be free and fair.
The July Charter seeks to overhaul political and institutional landscapes in Bangladesh while giving constitutional acknowledgment to the 2024 uprising that led to the ousting of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. Although most political entities ratified the charter in October, it faced boycotts from the National Citizens Party and four other left-leaning groups.
The National Citizens Party cited concerns about the absence of a legal structure or binding assurances as reasons for their boycott. While supporters view the charter as a pivotal step toward institutional reform, critics argue that without legislative support, its influence might remain mostly symbolic.
