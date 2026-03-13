Left Menu

Visionary Leaders Illuminate Annual Eye Care Conference

The 84th annual conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The event focuses on eye care advancements and includes government initiatives for better eye health, award presentations, and discussions by leading specialists on innovations in ophthalmology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:08 IST
Visionary Leaders Illuminate Annual Eye Care Conference
The 84th annual conference of the All India Ophthalmological Society was officially opened by Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at JECC Sitapura. The event promises impactful scientific discussions, research, and innovations poised to enhance the lives of millions through improved eye care.

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted the state government's dedicated efforts towards eye care, announcing that free treatment for eye diseases is available under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana for disadvantaged citizens. Eye-screening programmes are also being conducted in schools to identify and treat vision defects among children promptly.

The conference features the participation of renowned ophthalmologists from India and abroad, who will engage in dialogues regarding eye diseases, cutting-edge technologies, and advancements in surgical techniques. Lifetime achievement awards were bestowed upon ophthalmologists Taraprasad Das and S Natarajan for their notable contributions to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

