Travel Ban Imposed on Former Nepal Police Chief Amid Gen Z Protests Inquiry

A high-level commission in Nepal has imposed travel restrictions on former Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung amid investigations into the September 8 and 9 Gen Z protests that led to a regime change. Newly appointed IGP Dan Bahadur Karki has pledged to uphold integrity and competence in the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A high-level commission in Nepal is taking decisive action amid ongoing investigations into the Gen Z protests that rocked the nation on September 8 and 9. In a significant move, the commission has restricted former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandra Kuber Khapung from international travel, demanding his presence for further inquiry.

Chaired by Gauri Bahadur Karki, the commission has mandated Khapung to remain within the Kathmandu Valley unless granted specific permission to travel. This restriction echoes similar measures placed upon the former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, reflecting the gravity of the investigation.

The Gen Z protests, sparked by demands to lift social media bans and end corruption, tragically claimed 76 lives over two days, culminating in a pivotal change in Nepal's government. Concurrently, newly appointed IGP Dan Bahadur Karki has vowed to lead the police with integrity and dedication, reinforcing a commitment to transparency and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

