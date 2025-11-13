Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Bihar Polls
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for vacationing during Bihar's assembly polls. Yadav accused Congress of being detached from grassroots issues and praised the BJP's commitment to farmers through the Bhavantar scheme, transferring Rs 233 crore to soybean farmers.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for taking a vacation in Pachmarhi while Bihar's assembly elections were underway.
Yadav, a senior BJP leader, argues that Congress's detachment from ground realities has kept them out of power in Madhya Pradesh, except for a brief period in 2018-20, and forecasts a prolonged absence if trends continue.
Meanwhile, Yadav lauded the BJP for its farmers' initiatives, notably transferring Rs 233 crore to soybean farmers under the Bhavantar scheme, as part of a commitment to fair crop prices.
