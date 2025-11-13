Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Bihar Polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for vacationing during Bihar's assembly polls. Yadav accused Congress of being detached from grassroots issues and praised the BJP's commitment to farmers through the Bhavantar scheme, transferring Rs 233 crore to soybean farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for taking a vacation in Pachmarhi while Bihar's assembly elections were underway.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader, argues that Congress's detachment from ground realities has kept them out of power in Madhya Pradesh, except for a brief period in 2018-20, and forecasts a prolonged absence if trends continue.

Meanwhile, Yadav lauded the BJP for its farmers' initiatives, notably transferring Rs 233 crore to soybean farmers under the Bhavantar scheme, as part of a commitment to fair crop prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

