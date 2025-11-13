Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Bihar Polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for taking a vacation in Pachmarhi while Bihar's assembly elections were underway.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader, argues that Congress's detachment from ground realities has kept them out of power in Madhya Pradesh, except for a brief period in 2018-20, and forecasts a prolonged absence if trends continue.

Meanwhile, Yadav lauded the BJP for its farmers' initiatives, notably transferring Rs 233 crore to soybean farmers under the Bhavantar scheme, as part of a commitment to fair crop prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)