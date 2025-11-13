UPDATE 2-Michael Burry of 'Big Short' fame deregisters Scion Asset Management

(Adds detail on AI bets in paragraphs 3-7) Nov 13 (Reuters) -

"Big Short" investor Michael Burry, known for his successful bets against the U.S. housing market in 2008, has deregistered his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. The Securities and Exchange Commission's database showed Scion's registration status as "terminated" as of November 10. Deregistering would imply the fund is not required to file reports with the regulator or any state.

In a post on social media platform X.com on Wednesday, Burry said, "On to much better things Nov 25th." Scion Asset Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Burry recently revealed bets against AI heavyweights Nvidia and Palantir Technologies.

The investor's short position against subprime mortgage securities during the housing market crash was chronicled in Michael Lewis's book, "The Big Short", and its film adaptation. His fund's filings have been frequently parsed for clues on potential market bubbles and frothy valuations.

The hedge fund has around $155 million in assets under management, according to a regulatory filing in March.

