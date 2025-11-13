Left Menu

EU Adviser Boosts Spanish Amnesty Law in Catalonia Reconciliation

The EU's top court adviser confirmed that Spain's amnesty law for Catalonian separatists conforms to EU rules, aiding reconciliation efforts. This supports Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government amidst opposition. However, dilemmas remain on applying it to former leader Puigdemont, amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:55 IST
EU Adviser Boosts Spanish Amnesty Law in Catalonia Reconciliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ruling by an adviser to the European Union's top court has affirmed that Spain's contentious amnesty law for Catalonia does not breach EU regulations. This verdict supports the Spanish government's efforts at political reconciliation between Madrid and Catalonia. It marks a considerable endorsement for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan separatists, especially given that such advice is regularly maintained by court judges.

The law, enacted by Spain's lower house last year, resulted from a compromise between the governing Socialist Party and Catalonia's separatist factions, ensuring Sanchez's leadership in 2023. Despite attempts by the conservative opposition to challenge it, the legislation pardoned over 300 individuals involved in Catalonia's separatist movement since 2011.

In his statement, Advocate General Dean Spielmann underscored the sincerity of the reconciliation effort and dismissed concerns of a self-amnesty. However, controversy persists regarding the law's applicability to former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont due to embezzlement charges. Puigdemont, based in Belgium, denies these allegations and views the developments as revealing tactics to stall the law's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Evacuations in Oklahoma: Anhydrous Ammonia Gas Leak Incident

Evacuations in Oklahoma: Anhydrous Ammonia Gas Leak Incident

 United States
2
MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Year of Agro-Based Industries'

MP Chief Minister Distributes Rs 233 Crore to Soybean Farmers, Announces 'Ye...

 India
3
Tragic Highway Inferno: Five Dead in Mumbai-Bengaluru Crash

Tragic Highway Inferno: Five Dead in Mumbai-Bengaluru Crash

 India
4
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025