EU Adviser Boosts Spanish Amnesty Law in Catalonia Reconciliation
The EU's top court adviser confirmed that Spain's amnesty law for Catalonian separatists conforms to EU rules, aiding reconciliation efforts. This supports Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government amidst opposition. However, dilemmas remain on applying it to former leader Puigdemont, amid ongoing political tensions.
A ruling by an adviser to the European Union's top court has affirmed that Spain's contentious amnesty law for Catalonia does not breach EU regulations. This verdict supports the Spanish government's efforts at political reconciliation between Madrid and Catalonia. It marks a considerable endorsement for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Catalan separatists, especially given that such advice is regularly maintained by court judges.
The law, enacted by Spain's lower house last year, resulted from a compromise between the governing Socialist Party and Catalonia's separatist factions, ensuring Sanchez's leadership in 2023. Despite attempts by the conservative opposition to challenge it, the legislation pardoned over 300 individuals involved in Catalonia's separatist movement since 2011.
In his statement, Advocate General Dean Spielmann underscored the sincerity of the reconciliation effort and dismissed concerns of a self-amnesty. However, controversy persists regarding the law's applicability to former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont due to embezzlement charges. Puigdemont, based in Belgium, denies these allegations and views the developments as revealing tactics to stall the law's execution.
