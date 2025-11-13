Election Commission Overhauls Chenari Constituency: Unexpected Officer Swap

The Election Commission has made a surprise move by ousting the returning officer responsible for supervising the Chenari assembly constituency in Bihar, just before the crucial counting of votes.

In an official statement, CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal announced that Lalit Bhushan Ranjan, previously in charge, was promptly relieved from all duties linked to the election, including overseeing the counting.

While Ranjan also holds the position of additional collector-cum-additional district magistrate of Rohtas, the reasons for his sudden removal are not immediately clear. Meanwhile, the poll panel has appointed Zafar Hasan, Rohtas's district land acquisition officer, to take over his responsibilities.

The assembly elections took place on November 6 and 11, and the vote counting is set for Friday.