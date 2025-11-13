Nepal Gears Up for 2026 Elections Amid Security Preparations

The Election Commission of Nepal has initiated discussions with political parties to prepare for the upcoming National Assembly and House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. These discussions involve parties from federal, provincial, and local levels, aiming to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Nepal's Minister for Home Affairs, Om Prakash Aryal, announced the formation of a task force to craft a comprehensive election security strategy. This task force includes representatives from all security agencies and will implement its plan after review by the Central Security Committee.

The elections follow significant political turmoil, including the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and unrest among Gen Z protestors. In this new political climate, the government is committed to a fair and fearless election, emphasizing peace and security ahead of the voting day.

(With inputs from agencies.)