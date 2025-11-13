Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for 2026 Elections Amid Security Preparations

The Election Commission of Nepal has engaged political parties in discussions to prepare for the 2026 National Assembly and House of Representatives elections. A task force is working on security plans. The government aims to conduct elections transparently after recent political turmoil and leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:59 IST
Nepal Gears Up for 2026 Elections Amid Security Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Election Commission of Nepal has initiated discussions with political parties to prepare for the upcoming National Assembly and House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. These discussions involve parties from federal, provincial, and local levels, aiming to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Nepal's Minister for Home Affairs, Om Prakash Aryal, announced the formation of a task force to craft a comprehensive election security strategy. This task force includes representatives from all security agencies and will implement its plan after review by the Central Security Committee.

The elections follow significant political turmoil, including the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and unrest among Gen Z protestors. In this new political climate, the government is committed to a fair and fearless election, emphasizing peace and security ahead of the voting day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

 India
3
Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Virginia

Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Vir...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025