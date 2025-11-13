Erdogan Advocates Two-State Solution for Cyprus Impasse

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed on Thursday that a two-state solution on the ethnically divided island of Cyprus is the most realistic path forward. He criticized ongoing negotiations as fruitless.

Erdogan appeared beside Tufan Erhurman, the newly elected President of Northern Cyprus. Erhurman has committed to exploring a federal approach to resolving the island's long-standing division, a proposal that has the backing of the United Nations.

Turkey, the only country to formally recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, along with former Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, supports a two-state model, which has been rejected by Greek Cypriots.

