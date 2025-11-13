Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul has marked a new era in joint military operations for India by achieving unparalleled levels of interoperability and cooperation among its armed forces. Senior military leaders confirmed significant progress upon the completion of the nearly two-week-long exercise.

This comprehensive military drill, which ended with the Amphex 2025 joint amphibious exercise, has been the largest of its kind following Operation Sindoor. Top commanders praised the drill's effectiveness and confirmed no strategic messaging was intended, emphasizing refined tactics and integration of new technology.

Military personnel, including 30,000 Army troops, fighter aircraft, ships, and submarines, participated in various exercises from the Thar Desert to Kutch, underlining the Army's commitment to enhancing operational readiness and innovation.

