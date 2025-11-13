Left Menu

Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations

Exercise Trishul showcased unprecedented jointness and interoperability among Indian armed forces through a series of sub-exercises, culminating in the large-scale Amphex 2025. Military commanders emphasized refined tactics and innovative technology deployment, reflecting readiness to address future challenges in India's defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST
Exercise Trishul: Setting New Benchmarks in Joint Military Operations
  • Country:
  • India

Exercise Trishul has marked a new era in joint military operations for India by achieving unparalleled levels of interoperability and cooperation among its armed forces. Senior military leaders confirmed significant progress upon the completion of the nearly two-week-long exercise.

This comprehensive military drill, which ended with the Amphex 2025 joint amphibious exercise, has been the largest of its kind following Operation Sindoor. Top commanders praised the drill's effectiveness and confirmed no strategic messaging was intended, emphasizing refined tactics and integration of new technology.

Military personnel, including 30,000 Army troops, fighter aircraft, ships, and submarines, participated in various exercises from the Thar Desert to Kutch, underlining the Army's commitment to enhancing operational readiness and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

Crackdown on Fertilizer Black Market: Securing Farmers' Future

 India
2
Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

Traffic Advisories Issued Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's Delhi March

 India
3
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025