Tejashwi Yadav Raises Concerns Over Election Vote Counting Allegations

Tejashwi Yadav of the opposition INDIA bloc raised concerns about potential vote counting manipulations in the Bihar state assembly polls, allegedly influenced by the ruling NDA. Accompanied by CPI-ML and AICC representatives, Yadav appealed for impartiality and warned against repeating the 2020 election controversies.

Tejashwi Yadav Raises Concerns Over Election Vote Counting Allegations
In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc, expressed suspicion of a 'conspiracy' related to the upcoming counting of assembly poll votes. Allegations were directed at the ruling NDA for influencing the process.

During a press conference, Yadav, alongside CPI-ML's Dipankar Bhattacharya and AICC's Krishna Allavaru, urged the Election Commission to maintain an impartial stance. He recalled the 2020 elections, alleging manipulations by certain officials that thwarted the Mahagathbandhan's government formation.

Yadav insisted that officials must not repeat past mistakes and ensure that the people's mandate is respected. Despite fears of delays and undue influence from Delhi, Yadav voiced confidence in winning and urged vigilance among his supporters.

